PUTRAJAYA, July 27 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today instructed the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) to expedite the distribution of new uniforms for its officers before the JB-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link enters operation in January 2027.

Saifuddin Nasution said the new uniforms are important for AKPS officers to represent Malaysia well to commuters using the service, which is expected to become the country’s busiest land entry point.

“Make sure the new uniforms are ready, Datuk Suhaily. We are nearing the launch of RTS,” Saifuddin Nasution told AKPS director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain during the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly today.

“Smart uniforms alone are not enough. Those on the job must also be competent,” he added.

Established in 2025, AKPS is the singular border control agency overseeing the country’s international entry points that were previously manned by more than 20 agencies.