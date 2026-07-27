LOS ANGELES, Juy 27 — Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster, The Odyssey, retained the top spot at the North American box office in its second week, taking in an additional US$87 million, industry estimates showed yesterday.

The film from Universal had an “outstanding hold” for its second weekend, industry analyst David A. Gross said, after it dropped only about 30 per cent from its US$124 million debut.

“Once or twice a year a movie opens big and then plays for weeks and weeks... The Odyssey is showing that kind of holding power, and Christopher Nolan has done it before,” said Gross.

With an additional US$353 million overseas, the film has already grossed US$640 million worldwide.

Based on Homer’s ancient epic poem, the star-studded film tracks hero Odysseus as he faces obstacle after obstacle on his way home from the Trojan War.

It is the first film ever to be shot entirely on IMAX film cameras, as Nolan leaned into filmmaking heritage for this modern adaption of one of humanity’s oldest stories.

Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway lead the cast as Odysseus and Penelope, with Tom Holland portraying their son Telemachus.

Second place went to Moana, Disney’s latest live-action remake of one of its animated hits.

It took in an additional US$10.5 million in its third week out, for a total domestic haul of US$102 million and US$125 million more overseas.

“Disney spent US$250 million to reimagine the oceanic-set movie, so Moana will struggle to swim to profitability in its theatrical run,” commented Variety.

Third place also went to Disney and its fifth installment of the animated Toy Story franchise.

It took in US$10 million in its sixth week, breaking the US$1 billion-mark at the global box office.

It is the highest grossing film of the year so far, Variety reported.

Fourth place went to Bleecker Street’s Hadestown: The Musical, with US$9.7 million.

The adaptation of the Tony-award-winning musical blends two ancient Greek myths with themes of love and class struggle, set in the Depression-era world.

Gross called the opening “very good for the genre.”

Fifth place went Universal’s Minions & Monsters, with US$9.6 million, for a total global haul of US$381 million.

Round out the top 10 were:

The Invite ($2.64 million)

Evil Dead Burn ($2.61 million)

Young Washington ($2.0 million)

Motor City ($1.6 million)

Obsession ($1.5 million) — AFP