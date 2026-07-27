PETALING JAYA, 27 July 2026 — Rapid KL has taken immediate action following a technical issue involving one of the doors on a Kelana Jaya Line train travelling towards Gombak on Sunday.

The operations team detected the fault at 11.08am, when the door could not close properly. Safety procedures were activated at once, and the train was directed to Taman Bahagia Station, where all passengers were safely evacuated before the train was withdrawn from service for inspection.

No injuries were reported.

The affected train has been removed from service for detailed technical checks and follow up repairs.

Rapid KL said it views any matter affecting passenger and operational safety seriously, and a full investigation is under way to determine the cause and ensure appropriate corrective measures are carried out.