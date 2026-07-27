KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds expected to affect five states until 1pm today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia identified the affected areas as Selangor (specifically Sabak Bernam) and Perak (Manjung, Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk, and Hilir Perak).

A similar warning was issued for Sarawak, covering Betong, Sarikei (Pakan, Sarikei, and Meradong), Sibu (Sibu), Mukah (Tanjung Manis and Daro), Kapit, Bintulu (Tatau), Miri, and Limbang (Limbang).

In Sabah, similar weather conditions are forecast for the Interior Division (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, and Beaufort), the West Coast Division (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, and Kota Belud), and the Kudat Division (Kudat).

Additionally, similar weather is expected across the entire Federal Territory of Labuan. — Bernama