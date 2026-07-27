KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — DAP secretary general Anthony Loke has denied claims that he interfered in Negeri Sembilan’s Adat Perpatih institution, describing the allegations as baseless.

According to Malaysiakini, the Chennah assemblyman said rumours linking him to the ongoing royal dispute in the state were unfounded, including suggestions that he had channelled funds to a faction opposed to Sungai Ujong chieftain Mubarak Thahak.

“These are completely baseless and illogical claims. Yet, some people believe them,” he told voters in Kampung Sungai Rotan.

“We respect the Yang di Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, the four Undangs, and the Tunku Besar of Tampin.”

Loke stressed that matters relating to Adat Perpatih were handled within the traditional system itself and insisted there was no reason for him to interfere. He added that he and his party were being made scapegoats by political rivals, Malaysiakini reported.

The allegations surfaced amid a wider dispute in Negeri Sembilan, where Barisan Nasional (BN) has accused the Pakatan Harapan state government of mishandling the situation, prompting the four chieftains to invoke their authority to remove ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Rumours also claimed that Loke had channelled substantial funds to nobles opposed to Mubarak. His political secretary has since lodged a police report against former Bersatu leader Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, over a social media post making the allegation.

Loke said the crisis was triggered when 14 Umno assemblymen led by Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Datuk Jalaluddin Alias withdrew their support for the Harapan led state government.

He argued that the state administration had been stable for three years until the withdrawal, which he suggested was motivated by political ambition.