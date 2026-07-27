TAMPIN, July 27 — Malaysia will not incur any registration fees from the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for hosting the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 at Sepang this October, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

“Alhamdulillah, after more than a decade we are hosting again. Back then, the costs ran into hundreds of millions when we staged it in 2017.

“This time, we are organising without paying registration fees to the company — it’s free,” he said in his speech at the Semarak Kenegaraan programme at Dewan Garisson, Kem Syed Sirajuddin in Gemas, as reported by Berita Harian (BH).

Formula 1 and the FIA yesterday confirmed that Malaysia will host the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit, scheduled between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix from October 2 to 4, 2026.

The event, which is subject to final agreements and official sign-off, including the approval of the World Motor Sport Council, will become the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the only expenditure Malaysia would bear is for upgrading the Sepang track, BH reported.

“About RM16 million is required annually to maintain the Sepang International Circuit in order to meet the standards set for hosting motorsport events.”

“Elsewhere, hosting costs run into hundreds of millions or at least RM1 billion. Here, we are asked to spend RM16 million — yet it will draw the world’s top drivers, the most advanced cars, and thousands of engineers flying into Sepang, Malaysia,” he was quoted as saying.

Anwar added that Malaysia was chosen to host the race over many other countries for three reasons.

“They looked at dozens of countries, if not more. First, it must be peaceful. Second, the administration must be efficient. Third, the infrastructure must be superior,” he said.