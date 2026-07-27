TAMPIN, July 27 — The government is reviewing the promotion process for senior officers of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to ensure their career progression is not unduly delayed, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the matter warrants attention as promotions for senior military officers can sometimes take longer than those for other public sector employees.

Anwar noted that civil servants, including members of the security forces, had already benefited from the revised salary structure under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

“Among senior officers (of the MAF), promotions can sometimes take longer compared with other civil servants. I have asked the Chief Secretary to the Government (Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar) whether we can review the process.

“The number involved is not large, but we need to assess the financial implications. We will decide on this soon so that our armed forces know they are neither left behind nor marginalised. Insya-Allah, we’ll get on it,” he said at the Semarak Kenegaraan programme at Syed Sirajuddin Camp here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Malek Razak Sulaiman, and Army Chief General Tan Sri Azhan Md Othman.

Anwar said the proposal had already been discussed and would be finalised at a meeting that he would chair soon. — Bernama