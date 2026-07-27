IPOH, July 27 — Two teenage girls were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was involved in a crash on Jalan Padang Tembak in Teluk Intan yesterday.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Chua Kok Lian said police received a report on the incident at about 6.35 pm.

“Preliminary investigations found that the crash is believed to have occurred when a car driven by a 28-year-old man lost control while attempting to overtake a vehicle in front of it, before colliding with a motorcycle, another car ahead and a young boy by the roadside.

“As a result of the crash, the two teenage girls, who were the rider and pillion passenger of the motorcycle, were pronounced dead at the scene, while the 28-year-old car driver and the young boy were taken to Teluk Intan Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement.

He said the car driver has been detained to assist in the investigation, adding that investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to the crash is urged to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting investigating officer Insp Mohd Amirrudin Shafiei at 013-912 6959 or by visiting the nearest police station,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama