GEORGE TOWN, July 27 — A foreign man and woman have been remanded for seven days to assist investigations into the death of a five-year-old boy in Gelugor here on Thursday.

Timur Laut Police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the foreigners, who are in their 30s and were neighbours of the child, were detained on Friday.

“Police have now detained four individuals to assist investigations, including the boy’s mother, an Indonesian national, and her Bangladeshi boyfriend,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

He said the post-mortem found that the boy died from head and body injuries caused by blunt force impact.

Abdul Rozak said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, and police were also recording statements from several other individuals to complete the investigation.

A remand order for the boy’s mother, 30, and her 34-year-old boyfriend was issued by Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi until July 30 to enable investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

The incident came to light after the unemployed Bangladeshi man took the boy to a nearby clinic after finding him vomiting at their rented apartment in Gelugor at about 10 am on Thursday.

The boy was reported to be unconscious at the clinic and was subsequently transferred to Penang Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Hospital staff then lodged a police report after finding bruises on several parts of his body.

The child was believed to be the son of the Indonesian woman, who works at a restaurant, from her marriage to a Rohingya man who died last year. — Bernama