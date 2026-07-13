KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today played down remarks by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, who had pledged to resign if Barisan Nasional (BN) scored a major victory in Johor and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak were freed.

“If we were in the opposition, perhaps such remarks could be considered fair. But since we’re in government together, there’s no need to raise such matters,” Zahid told Harian Metro (HM).

Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said the statement was inappropriate but not worth escalating.

“It’s all right, I’ll meet him — he’s my friend,” he was quoted as saying.

On ties within the federal administration following BN’s strong showing in Johor, Zahid stressed that relations in the Unity Government remained solid, HM reported.

He stressed that relations in the Unity Government were “very, very good” and professional, with ministers and deputies working as one team until the end of the term.

He added that the reality inside the Unity Government differed from public perception.

On BN’s strategy for the upcoming Negeri Sembilan state election, Zahid said the formula would be tailored to the state’s political landscape, with candidates to be announced later this week.