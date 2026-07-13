KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Malaysian Society for Occupational Safety and Health (MSOSH) has urged the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) to review the need for periodic workplace inspections following the death of a foreign worker in a boiler fire at an iron processing plant in Klang last Friday.

MSOSH president Datuk Wira Ahmad Fakhrul Anuar Ismail said regular inspections serve as an important check-and-balance mechanism, allowing employers to identify and address safety shortcomings before accidents happen.

“Profits can be regained. Reputations can be restored. But the lives of workers lost cannot be brought back. Safety is not a cost, but an investment that determines the sustainability of a business,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Fakhrul also extended condolences to the victim’s family, saying the tragedy was a stark reminder that neglecting workplace safety can cost lives and threaten a company’s operations and long-term survival.

MSOSH also expressed concern over the removal of mandatory workplace inspections under the Factories and Machinery Act 1967, saying many industries were still not ready to rely solely on self-regulation despite it being recognised as an international best practice.

“Recent industrial accident trends show that many organisations continue to fail in complying with their own safety procedures. Procedures exist but are not followed, audits are conducted without effective follow-up, and risks are identified but left unmanaged until tragedy strikes,” he said.

Ahmad Fakhrul said more than 90 per cent of businesses in Malaysia are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and many employers may prioritise business continuity over workplace safety amid economic challenges.

“In reality, workplace accidents are among the costliest business setbacks. They can disrupt operations, damage machinery, delay deliveries, increase insurance premiums, trigger enforcement action, and undermine both a company’s reputation and customer confidence,” he said.

He stressed that losses caused by workplace accidents far outweigh the cost of investing in employee training, regular equipment maintenance and compliance with occupational safety procedures. — Bernama