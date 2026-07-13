KUANTAN, July 13 — The Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) is committed to maintaining competitive dividend payouts, subject to investment returns and the performance of its portfolio companies.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said LTAT had maintained a dividend rate of at least five per cent over the past two to three years, showing the agency’s resilience in navigating market challenges.

On the target of achieving a six per cent dividend, he said LTAT’s management would strive to meet the projection if its investment companies continued to perform strongly.

“The dividends depend on LTAT’s investment returns. I have asked them to intensify their efforts. If LTAT’s income is high, there is no reason not to provide higher dividends,” he told reporters at the closing ceremony of the East Coast edition of ‘Jelajah Wira LTAT’ at Kuantan Air Base here today.

On the Future Force (Angkatan Masa Hadapan), Mohamed Khaled said the focus was on developing a force that is better trained, knowledgeable, competent and able to leverage modern technology.

“In addressing existing challenges, each service cannot operate in isolation. Plans that are made must be based on integration among the three services, the Army, the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF),” he said.

Mohamed Khaled added that the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), which currently has about 110,000 personnel, would continue its annual recruitment drive to achieve its targeted optimal force size. — Bernama