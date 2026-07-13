PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — Former Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman expressed a sigh of relief, shed tears with his parents, prayed and then alluded to wedding plans after the Federal Court threw out the prosecution’s appeal against his acquittal of his conviction and sentence over four charges involving alleged misuse of Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) funds.

Speaking to reporters at the lobby of the Palace of Justice, where hundreds of media personnel, well wishers and family members had gathered to listen to the verdict, Syed Saddiq was joined by actress singer Bella Astillah, who he had proposed to in March this year.

Bella visibly happy was quietly shedding tears on the side while Syed Saddiq spoke to the media. He alluded to wanting to take things to the next level with Bella but said he wouldn’t make the announcement in court.

“I want to thank my fiancée, it’s not easy to be with me as when we hooked up I was found guilty. However, I have the greenlight from the elders to proceed but to comment further I’ll do it out of court.

“I want to respect the courts and I don’t want this to be about me and my personal life I want it to be bigger than that,” he said.

He thanked the press for covering his case and said he hoped no one in the future, be it his enemy or friend, would go through what he went through.

“We can all have different political ideologies but those who love the country will always want the nation to grow and leave a better nation for future generations,” he added.

In regard to future political plans, he said: “It’s always been a part of me, from Muda, but in regards to future plans please give me a little bit of time. Today I want to spend a lot of time with my family and sort my own personal life. But the fire to help rebuild Malaysia will never end.”

This morning the Federal Court panel of three judges was split 2-1 in favour of the Court of Appeal’s decision to reverse the High Court’s verdict and acquitted the young politician of four charges consisting of abetting criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of party funds, and money laundering.