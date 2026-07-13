KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department recorded 845 charges involving 801 foreign nationals for various immigration offences between January and June 30 this year.

Its director, Hamsha Injau, said offences under Section 15(4) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for overstaying accounted for the highest number, with 556 charges.

He said the department had also collected RM10.04 million in compounds for various offences under the Immigration Act as of June 30.

“We wish to stress that enforcement action will continue without compromise against anyone who violates immigration laws, including employers, premises owners and individuals who harbour or employ illegal immigrants,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Home Ministry (KDN) Complex here today.

Hamsha also urged undocumented migrants to take advantage of the ongoing Migrant Repatriation Programme (PRM) 2.0, which runs until May 31, 2027.

He also reminded the public to comply with immigration laws and report any related offences through the department’s official channels. — Bernama