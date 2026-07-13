TAWAU, July 13 — Two women have been arrested for allegedly engaging in a brawl at a restaurant in Bandar Fajar here that resulted in damage to the premises.

Tawau district police chief Superintendent Wilynton Enchana Watt said both suspects were detained by the district’s Criminal Investigation Division following a police report lodged over the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from an argument between the two women, which escalated into a fight and caused damage to several items in the restaurant.

“Acting on information, a team from the Tawau Criminal Investigation Division tracked down and arrested both suspects by the roadside along Jalan Haji Karim.

“The suspects, aged 19 and 20, are believed to have been directly involved in the incident,” he said in a statement.

Further checks found that one of the suspects is a foreign national without valid travel documents and is also being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Police said both suspects have no prior criminal records, and no items were seized during the arrests.

The case is being investigated under Section 160 of the Penal Code for affray and Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief. — The Borneo Post