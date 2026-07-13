KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (Amendment) Bill 2026 was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today, proposing to expand the commission’s functions, revise its membership structure and raise the contract value limit it can approve without ministerial approval to RM50 million.

Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said the Bill would be tabled for second reading during the current parliamentary sitting.

According to the Bill uploaded on Parliament’s official portal, one of the key proposals is an amendment to Section 45 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998 (Act 589) through Clause 15, which would increase the contract value limit that the commission may enter into on its own authority.

“The contract value limit that may be entered into by the commission without the need to obtain the approval of the Minister and the concurrence of the Minister of Finance is proposed to be increased from not exceeding RM5 million to not exceeding RM50 million,” the Bill stated.

The Bill also proposes replacing Section 6 through Clause 3 to clarify the commission’s membership composition by providing for the appointment of three members representing the federal government.

“One of them shall be the secretary-general of the ministry responsible for communications and multimedia, who shall serve as an ex officio member,” it stated.

The amendment also proposes increasing the maximum number of other members from five to seven, comprising individuals with qualifications, experience and knowledge in relevant fields including communications, law, economics and consumer protection.

Clause 4 also stipulates a two-year term of office for the chairman and appointed members, who may be reappointed but cannot serve more than five terms, whether consecutive or otherwise.

Meanwhile, Clause 7 expands the commission’s functions to include developing and regulating infrastructure and platform standards to promote interoperability, as well as setting standards for the security, integrity and resilience of information assets and communications networks. — Bernama