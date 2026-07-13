KLANG, July 13 — The Sultan of Selangor today said the Shah Alam LRT3 line should have been completed according to its original schedule, although His Royal Highness added that he believed there was “wisdom” behind the delay.

The remarks came in a statement from the Selangor Royal Office issued after Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah travelled on the newly opened line from Bandar Utama station in Petaling Jaya to Johan Setia station in Klang.

“It would have been preferable if the LRT3 line had been completed according to its original schedule, as I view the rail service as an essential public transport facility for the convenience of the people.”

Sultan Sharafuddin said he was nevertheless grateful the long-awaited rail line had finally become a reality, describing it as a project that would improve the quality of life, ease traffic congestion and provide a more efficient, comfortable and sustainable public transport system.

“I believe there was wisdom behind the delay.”

His Royal Highness also praised the patience of Selangor residents throughout the project's construction and said he looked forward to the completion of the five previously deferred stations — Tropicana, Temasya, Raja Muda, Bukit Raja and Bandar Botanik.

Sultan Sharafuddin also thanked Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, MRCB and everyone involved in delivering the project, noting that more than 13,000 people contributed to its construction over 10 years and nine months.

“While the stations, tracks and trains are the visible outcome of the project, its true success reflects the dedication, professionalism and commitment of more than 13,000 individuals who devoted their time and expertise throughout its construction.”

Sultan Sharafuddin also urged Prasarana to ensure the Shah Alam LRT3 line operates smoothly with minimal disruptions and called on the public to make full use of the service to encourage wider public transport use.