PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman arrived at the Palace of Justice at 8.50 this morning to learn his fate as to whether he will walk free or be sent to prison.

He faces four charges related to criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and money laundering involving funds from the youth wing Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada).

The 33-year-old was accompanied by his parents, Shariffah Mahani Syed Abdul Aziz and Syed Abdul Rahman Abdullah Asagoff, as well as his fiancée, actress Bella Astillah.

Members of the media and Syed Saddiq’s family were seen at the Palace of Justice grounds as early as 7 am.

A three-judge panel of the Federal Court, led by Court of Appeal President Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Jais, alongside Justices Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali and Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, is scheduled to deliver its ruling on the prosecution’s final appeal against Syed Saddiq’s acquittal at 9 am.

The ruling was initially scheduled for June 30 but was postponed after Justice Che Mohd Ruzima went on medical leave.

On June 25, 2025, the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged Syed Saddiq of the four charges after allowing his appeal against the High Court’s Nov 9, 2023, conviction and sentence of seven years’ imprisonment, two strokes of the cane and a RM10 million fine.

The Attorney General’s Chambers filed its appeal to the Federal Court the following day.

Syed Saddiq is accused of abetting Rafiq Hakim Razali, then Armada’s assistant treasurer, in committing criminal breach of trust involving RM1 million in Armada funds at CIMB Bank Berhad, KL Sentral, on March 6, 2020.

He was charged under Section 406 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, caning and a fine upon conviction.

He was also charged with misappropriating RM120,000 belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of between six months and five years, caning and a fine.

In addition, Syed Saddiq was charged with two counts of money laundering for allegedly transferring RM50,000 into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account.

The money laundering charges were brought under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine of five times the value of the proceeds involved. — Bernama