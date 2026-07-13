PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — A Malaysian died while climbing Mount Elbrus in Russia on Saturday (July 11), the Foreign Ministry confirmed.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said the deceased was among three Malaysians taking part in a Mount Elbrus climbing expedition organised by a local operator.

“The Embassy of Malaysia in Moscow has established contact with the deceased’s family in Malaysia, as well as the two other Malaysians who participated in the expedition, to coordinate all necessary arrangements and provide the appropriate consular assistance to the family,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Wisma Putra said the embassy would remain in contact with the relevant authorities in Russia, monitor developments in this case, and provide necessary consular assistance to ensure all related arrangements are carried out smoothly.

The ministry also extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Standing at 5,642 metres, Mount Elbrus in southern Russia is the highest mountain in Europe and a popular destination for mountaineers from around the world. — Bernama