KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today stressed that the party has no formal agreement with PAS over the upcoming Negeri Sembilan state election, apart from a general understanding between the two sides.

According to Berita Harian (BH), Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, confirmed that Umno had never finalised discussions with PAS, including on seat allocations for the polls.

He said not everything PAS declared should be accepted or treated as accurate.

“We have no agreement with PAS. Any talks were merely an understanding, and nothing was ever finalised. If we look at developments in Johor, what they said differed from reality before polling day, especially on nomination day — let alone on voting day. So don’t be overly positive about them, we can only assume goodwill. They can change the goalposts at any time. I regard it as just political rhetoric,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, it was reported that PAS was prepared to accept an Umno candidate as Negeri Sembilan menteri besar if cooperation between the two parties could be finalised.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang was quoted as describing ongoing talks on state seat distribution as “very positive”.