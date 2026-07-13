PETALING JAYA, July 13 — Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman walked out of the Federal Court today with his acquittal intact — declaring the fight was about principle, not just personal freedom.

“This is about the principle that truth must be upheld, even when the price is very high. For more than six years I went through this process. I did not run, I did not delay, and I did not ask for special treatment,” he said in an Instagram post.

“Malaysia must be led by those willing to lose position for principle, not sell principle for position. I could have chosen the easier path. I could have stayed silent. I could have bowed.”

He added: “If we ourselves give up when tested, how can we ask the people to keep believing in this country?”

Syed Saddiq stressed his fight was not driven by anger.

“I fought not because I hate anyone. I fought because I love Malaysia too much. This journey nearly robbed me of so much — my time, my good name and my future. But it never robbed me of my faith in Malaysia.”

The former Muar MP said power and position are fleeting, but principles, dignity and service endure. He rejected revenge, saying he left court with responsibility, not resentment.

He thanked his parents, fiancée, family, legal team, friends, constituents in Muar and Malaysians who stood by him throughout the six‑year legal battle.

And after the verdict, he simply noted: he was heading straight to Parliament.