SEREMBAN, July 13 — PAS is prepared to accept an Umno candidate as Negeri Sembilan menteri besar if cooperation between the two parties can be finalised, its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said.

He noted that talks on seat allocations for the upcoming Negeri Sembilan state election were ongoing and described them as “very positive”, Berita Harian (BH) reported.

“Yes, we are working on cooperation with Umno and Barisan Nasional. The discussions have been very positive. We accept the reality that Negeri Sembilan is dominated by Umno. They will lead,” he told reporters after attending the PAS Negeri Sembilan Grand Dinner in Paroi last night.

Abdul Hadi said discussions included Umno retaining its 14 seats, while PAS would keep its three. Two seats previously held by Bersatu would be decided between PAS and Umno.

“As for the 17 seats currently held by Pakatan Harapan, these will be distributed among the cooperating parties — Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC and Gerakan — according to what is appropriate. So far, negotiations are going well without any problems. What matters is that Malays and Muslims must lead Negeri Sembilan, as in Johor,” he was quoted as saying.

According to BH, the Marang MP added that PAS had yet to decide whether to use the Perikatan Nasional logo or its own symbol in the state election.

“We are still discussing and reviewing. The final decision will be announced before nomination day, on Thursday night,” he said.