Petaling Jaya — A YouTuber and football commentator suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by two unidentified men at a petrol station near Bandar Sri Damansara here last Saturday.

According to Harian Metro (HM), Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat said his team received a report about the incident at 7.56pm.

He said preliminary investigations found that the victim, in his 40s, had stopped to inflate his car tyres when he was approached by two men on a Yamaha LC motorcycle with an unconfirmed registration number.

“The suspects repeatedly assaulted the victim before recording a video of the attack and fleeing the scene,” he said in a statement, adding that the victim sustained a fractured eye socket along with several other injuries.

He said the motive is still under investigation and efforts to track down the suspects are ongoing. The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward to the nearest station or contact Investigating Officer Inspector Muhammad Danish Noor Azri at 013 6201412.

Shamsudin also reminded the public not to issue statements or circulate material related to the incident in ways that could compromise investigations.