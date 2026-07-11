KULAI, July 11 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has given an assurance that whatever the outcome of the 16th Johor State Election today, it will not affect the stability and relationship among political parties at the federal government level.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed that the federal administration has so far been functioning as usual and expressed hope that the momentum of harmony would continue without any disruption.

The Deputy Prime Minister said ministers and deputy ministers in the federal government have consistently demonstrated professionalism in carrying out their responsibilities without being influenced by political competition in Johor.

“So far it has not disrupted the cooperation within the (federal) government. I certainly hope there will be no disruption, regardless of the outcome (of the Johor polls) tomorrow. The ministers and deputy ministers are all professional,” he told reporters after attending the Himpunan Munajat BN Kulai here yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said political differences on the ground, particularly during the Johor polls, should not prevent Cabinet members from sitting together for the sake of the country.

“Yes, we may have differing views in Johor and raise issues that could help our respective candidates win, but we deliberate wisely, amicably and professionally in every Cabinet meeting,” he said.

He also expressed hope that all party members and grassroots supporters, particularly from BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH), would keep their emotions in check after the state election results are announced.

“I hope all parties will take a lesson from the maturity shown by the top leadership of both political blocs (BN and PH), which have always conducted themselves professionally,” he said.

BN and PH are both contesting all 56 seats in the state election, polling for which is tomorrow.

For the latest updates on the 16th Johor State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama