PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — The number of dengue cases recorded nationwide this year rose 34.8 per cent to 42,848 as of yesterday, compared with 31,790 cases recorded during the same period last year.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said dengue-related deaths increased by 78.9 per cent to 34, up from 19 during the corresponding period in 2025.

Epidemiological analysis showed that nearly two-thirds, or 63.5 per cent, of all dengue cases in Malaysia were reported in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Selangor recorded 19,313 cases, a 43.2 per cent increase from the same period last year, while Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya reported 7,909 cases, up 83.8 per cent.

Higher case numbers were also recorded in Johor, Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Sarawak, Perlis, Terengganu and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“The Klang Valley remains the country’s main dengue hotspot and requires more intensive and coordinated control measures.

“Although several states have recorded fewer cases compared with the same period last year, this should not lead to complacency.

“All states must continue to strengthen and sustain dengue prevention and control measures, as the situation can change rapidly depending on epidemiological, environmental and weather conditions,” the ministry said.

MOH said that the increase is consistent with dengue’s cyclical epidemiological pattern, under which endemic countries typically experience major outbreaks every three to five years.

The ministry said periodic surges are driven by several factors, including changes in population immunity, shifts in dominant dengue virus serotypes, and weather conditions such as rainfall, temperature and humidity that favour the breeding and survival of Aedes mosquitoes.

Other contributing factors include rapid urbanisation, population movement, environmental conditions, the presence of water-holding containers that serve as mosquito breeding sites, and the effectiveness, coverage and sustainability of vector control programmes, as well as active community participation in eliminating Aedes breeding grounds.

MOH said it would continue strengthening dengue prevention and control efforts through a whole-of-nation approach based on the Integrated Vector Management (IVM) framework. The strategy includes enhanced disease and entomological surveillance, early detection of case increases and outbreaks, vector control, risk communication, community empowerment, law enforcement and continuous monitoring of intervention effectiveness.

The ministry also urged all communities, local authorities, government agencies, educational institutions, employers, the private sector and the public to strengthen dengue prevention efforts by ensuring their surroundings remain free of Aedes breeding sites, carrying out regular clean-up activities and seeking early medical attention if dengue symptoms develop.

MOH said it would continue to closely monitor the dengue situation and intensify prevention and control measures to curb transmission, prevent complications and deaths, and protect public health. — Bernama