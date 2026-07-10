BUKIT KAYU HITAM, July 10 — The new road alignment linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Kedah and the Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Thailand will serve as a catalyst to propel economic growth in both regions, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the project represented a historic milestone in Malaysia-Thailand relations and would strengthen cross-border connectivity, trade activities and economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Today marks another historical venture. And in this state, particularly the north of Peninsular Malaysia, we have to grapple with attempts to propel economic growth for the welfare of our people.

“And I believe a similar position in the south (of Thailand), and through this new venture project, we should be able to use it as a base to propel the economy of both regions,” he said at the launch of the new road alignment here today.

The ceremony was jointly officiated by Anwar and Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Anwar said the initiative was part of broader efforts to establish a special economic border zone involving northern Malaysia and southern Thailand to spur economic growth and improve the livelihoods of communities in the border areas.

“We are extending it beyond normal diplomatic engagements, to having the resolve to try and create a special economic border zone. We cover the northern part of Malaysia and southern Thailand to propel economic growth, and it’s not something that can be done fast and easily,” he said.

He also noted that the proposed cooperation could spearhead new development opportunities for Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Perak and Penang, with strong commitment from the leadership of both countries.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Malaysia and Thailand had agreed to expedite the resolution of outstanding issues involving customs, immigration, fisheries and trade to facilitate businesses and traders from both countries.

“We have agreed to try and resolve it in the fastest manner possible. Because it would mean better lives, better livelihoods for our traders and business community,” he said.

Anwar also said Malaysia and Thailand remained committed to achieving the bilateral trade target of USD30 billion by 2027, adding that stronger cooperation at the border would help realise the goal.

He said both countries had demonstrated the ability to resolve long-standing issues through political commitment and close cooperation.

“Long-standing issues which have taken us years, sometimes decades, of negotiations, meetings after meetings. We tried to resolve most of it yesterday in a very speedy manner,” he said.

Anwar also expressed appreciation to Anutin for visiting the border area, saying such a move reflected the importance of understanding the needs of communities outside major cities.

Earlier, Anwar and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, welcomed the arrival of Anutin Charnvirakul and his wife Thananon Charnvirakul to the ceremony held at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Anutin arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Anwar. — Bernama