BANTING, July 10 — The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered a Form Three student involved in a stabbing incident at a school in Banting, Kuala Langat, on Monday to be sent to Hospital Bahagia for psychiatric assessment.

Magistrate Maslinda Selamat issued the order after allowing an application by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Amirul Syafiq Yazid under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

No plea was recorded from the 15 year old accused when the charge was read out by a court interpreter.

Earlier, the teenager arrived at court at 8.33am in a police vehicle. Wearing a hoodie and black trousers, she was escorted into the courtroom by three police officers.

According to the charge sheet, the student is accused of attempting to murder her 15 year old schoolmate using a knife, causing injury and with intent to kill, at the school at about 9.50am on Monday.

The charge is framed under Section 307(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

The court fixed August 11 for mention of the case.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar told BH that preliminary investigations, including statements recorded from several individuals and 10 students whose names appeared in a note circulated on social media, found the incident was not linked to bullying.