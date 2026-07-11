JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) sees the Johor state election as an opportunity for voters to move away from divisive race-based politics towards a more united platform for Malaysia’s future, said Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

The Bersama co-leader said he hoped the party and its candidates could win support from Malaysians of all races, reflecting the country’s diversity, in today’s polls.

“It doesn’t matter how long it may take to achieve this. It can be one year or even five years from now.

“In my opinion, uniting all races under a single party is the most effective medicine for us to eliminate caste and racial politics in the country,” he said in his speech at Bersama’s Ceramah Finale event held in conjunction with the Johor state election at Paragon Market Place here last night.

Also present was Bersama co-leader Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and the party’s 15 candidates contesting various seats across Johor.

Rafizi, the former economy minister, said he wanted to prove that a 50-day-old party has the courage that other parties lack.

He added that there has been no solution to the issue that has divided Malaysians for decades since independence.

“If we succeed in doing that tomorrow (today), it will send a clear signal to these bigger and more established ‘dinosaur’ parties,” he said.

Earlier, Rafizi said he was tired of political parties claiming that a particular race would come to power if voters did not support them.

He said Bersama aims to end divisive politics often driven along racial lines, which pits one community against another.

“Why do the Malays or even Chinese and Indians need to worry?” questioned the former Pandan MP.

“We know that the number of non-Malays in Malaysia will be decreasing from one year to the next.

“So, in the next 20 years, we won’t have many parliamentary seats where the majority of the population is non-Malay.

“In fact, most of parliamentary seats at that time will be Malay majority,” Rafizi said, urging voters to stop being influenced by political narratives promoted by certain parties.

Rafizi also called on Bersama supporters and candidates to ignore the criticism directed at the party.

He said Bersama was not expecting a major victory in the Johor state election, but wanted to show that voting along racial lines should become a thing of the past.

“Basically, it would be good for Bersama to not lose our deposits for a start.

“We are also not dismissing the possibility that some of our candidates may come a close second or even have a few modest wins to surprise our rivals,” he said, adding that ultimately it was Johor voters who needed to send this signal.

Bersama, which positions itself as a progressive multiracial Malaysian party, focuses on governance reforms, integrity and institutional change.

The party is contesting 15 state seats in the Johor state election, its first electoral outing.

A total of 172 candidates are contesting in the election, with polling taking place today.