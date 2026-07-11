SIBU, July 11 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg wants Sibu to be transformed into a low-carbon smart city driven by new technology, a green economy, and development based on a master plan to ensure the city remains competitive in the future.

He said Sibu can no longer rely on the timber industry, but instead needs to shift to a new economy that aligns with the low-carbon development agenda and the changing global economic landscape.

“Sibu must be developed according to its master plan. The world has changed and we need to develop this city with a new approach that meets current demands,” he said while speaking at the Sibu Division Community Leaders dinner here last night.

Abang Johari said that the development of Sibu will be driven through the Mid-Rajang Central Region Development Agency (MiRRDA) with the support of the Rajang Delta Development Agency (RADDA), which each received an allocation of RM1.5 billion to implement projects according to local needs through a bottom-up development approach.

He said the approach focuses on forest conservation, the green economy, carbon trading, and the use of new technologies to create sustainable economic growth.

According to him, the state government is also planning the restructuring of Sibu city, which requires significant investment, in line with efforts to increase state revenue to finance development without fully relying on external aid.

Touching on infrastructure, he said the implementation of the Second Trunk Road connecting Kuching, Sri Aman, and Sibu is expected to reduce travel time and enhance connectivity and economic growth in the central region of Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said community leaders need to be empowered as a link between the government and the people to explain the development policies and changes being implemented.

He also urged the people, especially the younger generation, to master new knowledge and technology, including the use of digital platforms, S Pay Global, agricultural innovations such as high-yield rice technology, and the waste-to-wealth concept to enhance productivity and income.

Abang Johari also said that the increase in state revenue allows Sarawak to continue various development projects based on its own strengths, supported by political stability, good governance, and investor confidence in the state’s economic direction.

“Sarawak must rely on its own strength. If Sarawak is strong, Malaysia will also be strong,” he added. — Bernama