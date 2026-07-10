PETALING JAYA, July 10 — Activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, can no longer contest in the upcoming Negeri Sembilan election following a RM5,000 fine imposed by the Sessions Court today, after he was found guilty of publishing seditious material two years ago.

His lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, said the defence respected the court’s decision but would be filing an appeal soon, Berita Harian (BH) reported.

“However, with this RM5,000 fine, Chegubard is disqualified from contesting. That is the court’s decision and we accept and respect it,” he told reporters after proceedings.

Muhammad Rafique added: “We believe we have strong grounds for appeal and we hope for the prayers of all Malaysians for Chegubard’s success at the High Court.”

Earlier, Sessions Court judge Rasidah Roslee ruled that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt at the close of its case, and imposed the fine. The court also ordered Chegubard to serve 20 months in prison if he fails to pay, BH reported.

According to the charge sheet, Chegubard was accused of publishing a seditious post on social media at about 6.30pm on April 26, linking the Yang di Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and two alleged gambling tycoons to a proposed casino project in Forest City.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948, which carries a maximum penalty of RM5,000, up to three years’ imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

Nomination day for the 16th Negeri Sembilan election is July 18, with polling on August 1.