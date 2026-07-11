JOHOR BAHRU, July 11 — A total of 1,076 polling centres involving 4,889 polling streams for the Johor state election opened simultaneously at 8 am today, allowing voters across the state to elect a new government for the next term.

The voting process, involving 2.7 million registered voters, is scheduled to continue until 6 pm, following the end of the 14-day campaigning period at midnight last night.

However, several polling centres in constituencies with a small number of voters will close earlier in stages, beginning as early as 11 am.

The election sees 172 candidates vying for 56 State Legislative Assembly seats, with 12 four-cornered contests, 27 three-cornered contests and 14 straight fights.

The Election Commission (EC) is targeting a voter turnout of about 70 per cent, with full results expected to be announced as early as 10 pm.

A Bernama survey at several polling stations found that security personnel had been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the voting process, while media personnel began gathering as early as 7 am to report the latest developments from the ground.

Meanwhile, the weather was clear in most areas this morning except for Muar which experienced rain.

For the latest updates on the 16th Johor state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama