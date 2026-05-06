KUCHING, May 6 — A 19-year-old man claimed trial at the Magistrates’ Court here on Wednesday to a charge of dangerous driving causing death of a cyclist along Jalan Stutong last week.

The accused pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali after the charge under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 was read to him.

The Section provides for a jail term of not less than five years and not more than 10 years, and a fine of between RM20,000 and RM50,000 upon conviction. It also carries disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period of not less than five years.

Represented by lawyer Daniel Ling, the accused was granted bail of RM20,000 with two local sureties.

The court further ordered him to report to the Simpang Tiga police station once a month and fixed case management for June 23.

According to the charge, the accused, who was travelling straight along the left lane, allegedly knocked into a cyclist in the same lane, causing the victim’s death.

The victim was identified as Yeo Kheng Song, 56.

The offence was allegedly committed on May 1, at about 5.30am along Jalan Stutong here.

Prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Fillanny Siji. — The Borneo Post