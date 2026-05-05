MECCA, May 5 — A total of 278 Malaysian Haj pilgrims on flight KT051, which landed in Muscat, Oman following a technical issue, are scheduled to continue their journey to Jeddah early Wednesday on an alternative aircraft.

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) said in a statement today that the flight operated by AMAL by Malaysia Airlines is scheduled to depart Muscat International Airport on May 6 at 3am (Oman time).

The flight is expected to arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, at 5.10am Saudi time the same day.

According to TH, all affected pilgrims were provided with food and drinks before being taken to a hotel to rest while awaiting departure.

“Personnel from AMAL by Malaysia Airlines have also been deployed to the airport immediately to monitor the situation and ensure the welfare of the pilgrims is safeguarded,” the statement said.

The aircraft, MH8110, which departed Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Jeddah, landed in Muscat at 4.11pm local time yesterday following the technical issue.

TH had earlier said the landing was a standard safety measure and that all pilgrims were safe and unaffected. — Bernama