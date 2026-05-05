ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 5 — A proposal to amend Johor state laws to allow the appointment of five unelected state assemblymen has yet to be discussed in detail, Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said today.

Ling said the proposal, which would allow the state government to appoint five assemblymen to the Johor legislative assembly, was still at an early stage.

“This is a process where the state government can appoint the five assemblymen to assist in the tasks of existing elected representatives.

“It also fills the needs for professional services to the people of Johor,” he told reporters at the state legislative assembly at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar here.

Ling, who is the Yong Peng assemblyman, said that the amendment will first need the approval from the state ruler.

He said the nomination of appointed assemblymen could only proceed after such approval was granted.

Ling said an alternative proposal to redraw Johor’s electoral boundaries and increase the number of elected state seats would take longer, as the process would have to be taken to the federal level.

“Other states such as Sabah and Pahang have already implemented their appointed assemblymen, while Sarawak is in the process of bringing the matter for approval,” he said.

Yesterday, DAP strategic director Liew Chin Tong raised concerns over the proposal, which he said was understood to have the support of the state government.

Liew, who is also Perling assemblyman and Iskandar Puteri MP, questioned the need for appointed assemblymen and asked what functions they would serve.

Liew said redelineation to increase the number of elected state constituencies would be a more appropriate approach, especially given the large number of voters in several Johor seats.