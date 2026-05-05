KANGAR, May 5 — The hardware shop owner detained over the discovery of Jawi inscriptions bearing the word “Allah” at a small shrine at his premises in Seriab near here has been released on police bail.

Kangar district police chief Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the man was released earlier yesterday.

However, he said the probe is ongoing, with the investigation paper to be completed before being referred to the State Prosecution Director for further action.

“Police take a serious view of any act that could threaten public order and will take firm action against any individual involved,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Yusharifuddin advised the public not to speculate or share videos of the incident, as it could disrupt public harmony and order, and urged all parties to respect religious sensitivities and refrain from any act that could spark racial or religious tension.

The media reported yesterday that the 61-year-old man was arrested at 3pm by officers from the district police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Division.

Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim had earlier told Bernama that police received a report at 2.30 pm yesterday after a man watched a video of the incident on the Facebook page “SAYA ANAK PERLIS”.

The case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act. — Bernama