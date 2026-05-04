ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 4 — The Opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition intends to contest all 56 state assembly seats in the upcoming Johor state election (PRN).

Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said PN and its parties are prepared to face the state election at any time.

“PN will contest all the state constituency seats in Johor.

“The candidates’ names list will be submitted directly to the coalition’s central leadership for final endorsement,” he told reporters at a media conference during the state legislative assembly sitting in Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar here today.

Also present was the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also the Bukit Kepong assemblyman, said that PN are also not ruling out the possibility of a political collaboration with Muda for the upcoming state polls.

However, the former menteri besar said that the current focus is on the appointment of the Johor PN chairman’s position, which is still vacant.

“Bersatu party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has sent a letter with a proposed name on behalf of the party to PN’s top leadership.

“The letter has been sent for more than a month, pending a reply. At the moment, we are still waiting as no one has been named yet,” he said.

On Muda’s collaboration with PN in the state polls, Amira Aisya said the matter had not been finalised yet.

The Puteri Wangsa assemblyman said that the party had already initiated informal discussions with Johor PN.

“Muda will make an announcement on our decision when the time comes,” she said.

Amira Aisya also revealed that Muda plans to contest between five and 10 state seats in the upcoming Johor state election.

She said the party’s targets are mixed constituencies, involving both urban and rural areas.

On the hotly contested Puteri Wangsa constituency, Amira Aisya named herself as the incumbent candidate and added that Muda will defend the seat in the state election.

“We also welcome any party that is keen to contest in Puteri Wangsa,” she said.

Both Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) are also eyeing the Puteri Wangsa seat for the coming polls.