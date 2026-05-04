KOTA KINABALU, May 4 — The Sabah Customs Department has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 305.722kg of methamphetamine worth over RM15 million into the state.

Sabah Customs director Dr Ahmad Taufik Sulaman said acting on intelligence information, officers inspected a container which had arrived at Sepanggar Port from Port Klang on April 22.

“The inspection found 15 boxes suspected of containing methamphetamine weighing at 305.722kg and estimated to be worth RM15,286,100,” he told a press conference here.

Ahmad Taufik said the investigation revealed the modus operandi was to declare the drugs as drink items in the Bill of Lading.

No arrest has been made and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Ahmad Taufik also thanked the public for their continuous cooperation in combating smuggling involving cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, vehicles, and drugs. — The Borneo Post