KUCHING, May 4 — Police are on the lookout for a man believed to have been involved in a knife-point robbery at a 24-hour convenience store in Kota Sentosa earlier today.

Padawan district police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Razdi said the incident took place at around 4.30am.

“The suspect is a man armed with a knife who was on foot. The total losses reported amount to RM1,249,” he said when contacted.

The case is being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code, Irwan added.

Based on an employee’s eyewitness account, the suspect was wearing clothing that covered his face and rushed into the premises while holding a knife, pointing the weapon at a female staff member and ordering her to hand over the money from the cash register.

Out of fear and not daring to resist, the victim had no choice but to comply by opening the cash register before the suspect made off with the cash. — The Borneo Post