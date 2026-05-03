KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The search for a girl, nine, who went missing after falling into a drain in Bandar Mahkota Cheras Friday was suspended at 7.30 pm yesterdat and resumed this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said 22 personnel, including seven water rescue team members were involved in yesterday’s operations.

The search involved an area of about five-kilometre radius, he added.

“As of 7.30 pm the girl has yet to be found,” he said when contacted here last night.

The girl was reported to have fallen into the drain when trying to retrieve a ball and was swept away by swift currents. — Bernama