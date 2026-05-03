GEORGE TOWN, May 3 — The Penang-level Vaisakhi Open House at Jalan Padang Kota Lama drew more than 1,000 visitors from within and outside the state, in a vibrant celebration filled with a spirit of harmony.

The event, organised by Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang in collaboration with the state government, was graced by the presence of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and his wife Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah.

Members of the Sikh community were joined by people from all walks of life, including foreign tourists, as they thronged the Padang Kota Lama area for the open house which began at 7 pm, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the meaningful celebration, now in its 22nd edition in Penang, reflected the enduring presence of the Sikh community in the state as well as a shared commitment to cultural harmony and mutual respect.

He said Vaisakhi, a harvest festival, carries a deeper significance as it symbolises hard work, discipline and the rewards of perseverance.

“Over the years, I have had the opportunity to spend time with members of the Sikh community in Penang and one thing that has always stood out is how close-knit the community is, especially within families.

“There is a strong sense of responsibility towards one another, with respect for the elderly, care for the young, and a willingness to come together in both good times and bad. This is something we can all learn from,” he said in his speech at the event here tonight.

Chow said Penang’s success has always been driven by its people, who continue to work hand in hand, respect one another and move forward together as one.

“So today, as we celebrate Vaisakhi, let us take home not just joy, but also its deeper meaning of unity, resilience and renewal,” he said.

Vaisakhi is one of the major festivals in the Sikh calendar, commemorating the founding of the Khalsa in 1699 and also marking the beginning of the harvest season according to the Punjabi and Sikh community calendars. — Bernama