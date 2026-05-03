SEREMBAN, May 3 — A 10-year-old girl was found drowned after she was believed to have slipped into an artificial pond at Taman Eko Rimba Jeram Toi, Jelebu, near here, yesterday.

Jelebu district police chief Supt Azizan Said said his department received information about the incident from a 38-year-old local man who is also a member of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) at 5.44 pm.

“Initial investigations found that the victim came to the location of the incident with family members for a picnic. During the incident, the victim and her mother were believed to have slipped and fell into the pond.

“The victim’s mother, however, managed to save herself, while the victim sank to the bottom of the pond. The child’s mother informed him that she was not a good swimmer,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that with the help of visitors at the scene, the victim was found at the bottom of the pool and she was taken to the Jelebu Hospital for emergency treatment before being confirmed dead at 2.58 pm.

Azizan said a post-mortem would be conducted today to identify the cause of death and the case was classified as sudden death (SDR). — Bernama