SHAH ALAM, May 3 — A palm oil tanker overturned and spilled its content on the road heading to Bandar Sultan Suleiman near here yesterday.

North Klang district police chief S. Vijaya Rao said at about 1.55 pm the lorry involved, which was from Rantau Panjang, Klang, was going down a bridge when the tank lock came off the lorry’s head, causing the tank to fall into the left lane of the highway exit.

“The 49-year-old male driver did not suffer any injuries and has come forward to file a police report. The results of the urine screening test on the driver involved were negative,” he said in a statement today.

Vijaya also appealed for the cooperation of the public who have information regarding the incident to come to any nearby police station or contact Traffic Investigation Officer Insp R. Kishen Raj at 011-26249291.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing an oil tanker on a road in Klang suddenly loosen from lorry and overturned, spilling oil on the road. — Bernama