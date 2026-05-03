KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan plays a key role in easing the current administrative crisis in the Negeri Sembilan government, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president said Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, has consistently sought solutions through discussions with party leaders to defuse the situation.

As such, he said allegations linking Mohamad, who is also the member of parliament for Rembau, as the mastermind behind the crisis in Negeri Sembilan are unfair.

“Tok Mat Hasan is trying to find ways to resolve the issue. It is unfair to make such allegations against him. He frequently holds discussions and engages in discussions with me to find a solution.

“I also told him that ‘benang telah kusut’ (the thread has become tangled), and we know the cause. Therefore, we must carefully and gradually untangle it,” he said in an interview in conjunction with Umno’s 80th anniversary here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, was responding to allegations by certain parties claiming that Mohamad was the mastermind behind the political turmoil in Negeri Sembilan.

On Umno’s stance regarding the state’s administrative issue, Ahmad Zahid said the decision by 14 assemblymen was to remain with the Unity Government.

“There is no question of withdrawing to become the opposition. That has never been an issue. There may be interpretations or perceptions that they disagreed with the appointment of the menteri besar, but this must be viewed in a broader context,” he said.

The deputy prime minister said the appointment of the menteri besar is not decided by Umno alone, but depends on the consensus of coalition parties within the Unity Government, particularly Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Previously, 14 BN assemblymen withdrew their support for the state government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

However, Ahmad Zahid said on Thursday that all the assemblymen had agreed to continue supporting the state Unity Government to ensure stability.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Aminuddin would continue to carry out his duties as Menteri Besar as usual after receiving the consent of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir. — Bernama