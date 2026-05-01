KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Every policy introduced under the Madani government to strengthen economic growth and national development will prioritise social justice and workers’ welfare, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

He said workers are the backbone of the nation’s development, carrying values, dignity and roles that must not be overlooked.

He added that the government places strong emphasis on labour market readiness and worker protection to ensure changes in the economic landscape do not affect people’s well-being.

“Policies are not only aimed at driving growth, but also ensuring the benefits are shared fairly, especially among workers.

“Our approach is clear - to sustain economic expansion while safeguarding the safety, welfare and dignity of workers at all levels,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday in conjunction with Labour Day 2026, which will be observed tomorrow.

Meanwhile, he said Malaysia continues to show resilience in facing global challenges by adapting quickly and implementing responsive policies.

These include strengthening social protection systems, expanding access to reskilling and upskilling programmes, and accelerating workforce adaptation to technological change and automation.

“In times of global uncertainty, the nation’s true strength lies in its people’s ability to remain relevant, highly skilled and ready to adapt,” he said.

He also noted that the government has introduced measures such as the minimum wage policy, the drafting of a Gig Workers Act to provide legal protection, and the expansion of social safety nets.

“Worker protection goes beyond the workplace and covers all aspects of life. This is not merely an administrative effort, but a responsibility and commitment to the people’s well-being,” he said.

In the era of artificial intelligence and automation, he said Malaysia must not remain just a user of technology, but become a creator and leader.

As such, investment in local talent development and skills training remains a priority, in line with the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) which is set to begin this year. — Bernama