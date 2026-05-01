KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The decision on the proposed reduction of road tax for diesel-powered vehicles will be announced soon.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the ministry is reviewing a suitable mechanism, including evaluating any potential impacts on government revenue.

“We are conducting the study promptly, which requires a thorough review before any final decision is made, as not all diesel vehicles are excluded from subsidies. Some still receive assistance through targeted pricing.

“Therefore, we must find a balanced approach to assist those not receiving subsidies by reducing their tax burden,” he said after attending the Readers’ Forum on the English Edition of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, Volume V, here yesterday.

He told reporters this when asked about the latest updates on the implementation of the proposal.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government is considering lowering road tax on diesel vehicles to help ease people’s burden amid rising fuel prices.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said he had requested that the Ministry of Transport find a suitable mechanism to reduce the diesel price, taking into account the impact of diesel price increases on users, especially in sectors still dependent on diesel-powered vehicles.

Meanwhile, Loke said the ministry is working to implement initiatives that encourage greater use of public transport as a cost-saving measure during the current global supply crisis.

“We are trying to ensure that the use of public transport is optimised. I am aware many have complained due to occasional service disruptions, but we take these concerns seriously to ensure our systems serve the public effectively,” he said. — Bernama