ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 30 — Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail praised the state’s economic achievements, which have recorded impressive figures over the past four years with investments totalling RM272 billion.

He said the achievement also includes Johor’s success in creating history with investments worth RM110 billion last year.

Tunku Ismail said this figure was the highest ever recorded by any state in Malaysia.

“This achievement has also indirectly opened up more than 80,000 job opportunities for Johoreans and Malaysians.

“I was also informed that the state’s revenue continues to increase, reaching RM2.68 billion in 2025, thus demonstrating the strength of the economic base, in addition to the state government’s effective management of resources and revenue.

“This success is driven by the implementation of strategic initiatives such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) which is the main catalyst for investor confidence and overall economic growth,” he said when officiating the Johor state legislative assembly’s new session at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar here today.

Tunku Ismail said these achievements indicate that Johor is on the right track to emerge as a model state.

He expressed hope that the momentum will continue so Johor not only progresses but also emerges as a superior, competitive and respected model state at both national and regional levels.

“Since my appointment as the Johor Regent, I have stressed that my priorities are to strengthen the economy, care for the welfare of the people, improve the quality of education, improve infrastructure and enhance the health system,” he said, adding that these priorities are aimed at ensuring Johoreans enjoy a better, stable and secure life.