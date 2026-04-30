PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — The government’s recent expenditure adjustment measures will not affect essential public services such as healthcare, education, security and other core services, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said today.

The MOF said the cuts only involve non-essential spending as part of efforts to manage finances better amid global economic pressures.

“Operating expenditure adjustment guidelines only involve non-critical spending, while all core expenditures including basic services, security, health and education will continue as approved in the 2026 Budget.”

MOF said funding for key ministries like Health and Education will continue under Budget 2026.

It said the changes include postponing events, reducing overseas travel and training, cutting utility use, using agency reserves more efficiently, and delaying non-essential hiring.

“In line with responsible national financial management, these adjustment measures are prioritised to create fiscal space to fund targeted aid and subsidies to protect vulnerable groups and sectors affected by the global supply crisis.”

The ministry said the move is meant to free up funds to help those affected by global economic uncertainty.

MOF added it will continue improving spending efficiency to strengthen the country’s ability to handle external economic shocks.

“The MOF will continue to proactively and systematically improve spending efficiency to strengthen national resilience in facing the global supply crisis, which is expected to have a deep and prolonged impact on the national economy.”

It said Malaysia will continue balancing spending carefully to ensure essential services remain funded while maintaining financial stability.