KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Malaysia Airlines will resume limited services to Doha (DOH) from July 2, 2026, following Qatar’s reopening of its airspace to international carriers and the gradual reinstatement of operations at Hamad International Airport (HIA), according to Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd (MAG).

The group said in a statement today that the resumption of operations follows the issuance of a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) confirming operational readiness, with international airline services now gradually resuming through a designated flight corridor coordinated by the authority.

“Malaysia Airlines operations will initially be limited to one daily service (MH160/161). The remaining frequencies (MH164/165 and MH168/169) will continue to be suspended until Oct 24, 2026, subject to ongoing review,” said MAG.

The Doha service was initially suspended from Feb 28, 2026 due to airspace closures affecting the region.

MAG said the airline continues to closely monitor the situation through ongoing risk assessments and relevant NOTAMs before fully resuming operations.

MAG’s hajj and umrah pilgrimage arm, Amal by Malaysia Airlines, is operating flights to Jeddah (JED) and Madinah (MED) as scheduled to accommodate the 2026 hajj season with a total of 110 flights across two phases, transporting a combined total of 15,620 pilgrims. — Bernama