KUALA BERANG, April 30 — The widow of organ donor the late Muhammad Syukri Bazli is grateful that her husband’s sacrifice helped save three lives, including two teenagers.

Nurul Hanis Amelia Ramli said based on information from medical officers at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ), her late husband’s liver was donated to a 13-year-old girl, while his kidneys were given to a 19-year-old male teenager and a 47-year-old woman.

“Alhamdulillah, according to HSNZ, the child is in stable condition, as are the two kidney recipients who had long depended on dialysis,” she said.

She said this when met at the presentation ceremony of the Survivors’ Pension and Funeral Benefit, delivered by Terengganu Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) director Faridah Che Hussin at her residence in Kampung Peroh, Hulu Terengganu today.

The mother of three children aged between one and six said that after news of the organ donation spread, many visitors came to offer support and contributions, which helped ease her family’s burden.

“I did not expect the news, which went viral on social media and received media coverage, to draw such an extraordinary response from the public. Since his passing, many people have come to visit, including those I do not know,” she said.

Nurul Hanis Amelia who is unemployed said that initially she and her late husband’s parents were reluctant to agree to the organ donation, but eventually accepted it after realising the act could bring new hope to those in need.

She hoped her late husband’s deeds would open the eyes of more people to donate organs to save lives.

Meanwhile, Faridah said Muhammad Syukri’s next of kin are eligible to receive a survivors’ pension of RM1,004.97, to be paid starting next month, as well as a one-off funeral benefit of RM3,000.

“We hope the assistance will help ease the family’s burden. The passing of the deceased is a great loss as the wife is not working and is supporting three children, including one with autism,” she added. — Bernama