KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Police are actively searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from her home at the Sri Malaysia People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Desa Petaling since last Friday.

In a statement yesterday, Cheras police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said a report regarding the disappearance of the victim was received the same day.

“A detailed investigation is underway, including reviewing CCTV footage in the lift, which is monitored by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), to identify the direction of the victim’s movement,” the statement read. — Bernama